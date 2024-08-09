Business Standard
Volumes spurt at Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd counter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd registered volume of 41667 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11493 shares
Eicher Motors Ltd, Metro Brands Ltd, Affle India Ltd, Honasa Consumer Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 August 2024.
Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd registered volume of 41667 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11493 shares. The stock rose 12.00% to Rs.1,376.85. Volumes stood at 64040 shares in the last session.
Eicher Motors Ltd registered volume of 37677 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14571 shares. The stock rose 4.35% to Rs.4,777.75. Volumes stood at 36097 shares in the last session.
Metro Brands Ltd registered volume of 16837 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6851 shares. The stock rose 4.27% to Rs.1,395.30. Volumes stood at 5967 shares in the last session.
Affle India Ltd recorded volume of 97639 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 41330 shares. The stock gained 6.02% to Rs.1,575.75. Volumes stood at 11483 shares in the last session.
Honasa Consumer Ltd recorded volume of 62284 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27557 shares. The stock lost 4.78% to Rs.472.60. Volumes stood at 1.43 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

