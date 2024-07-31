Rites consolidated net profit declines 26.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.76% to Rs 485.76 croreNet profit of Rites declined 26.84% to Rs 79.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 108.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.76% to Rs 485.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 544.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales485.76544.35 -11 OPM %21.7829.62 -PBDT129.39178.62 -28 PBT114.98162.55 -29 NP79.02108.01 -27
