Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lakshmi Mills Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Lakshmi Mills Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

Sales rise 11.65% to Rs 61.90 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Mills Company reported to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.65% to Rs 61.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 55.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales61.9055.44 12 OPM %13.443.39 -PBDT6.27-1.44 LP PBT2.81-5.88 LP NP2.04-3.87 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HLV standalone net profit declines 33.11% in the December 2025 quarter

HLV standalone net profit declines 33.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Deccan Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Deccan Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Abbott India standalone net profit rises 4.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Abbott India standalone net profit rises 4.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Market under pressure; European mrkt advance

Market under pressure; European mrkt advance

RBI digital payment index continues to edge higher

RBI digital payment index continues to edge higher

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBangladesh ElectionsNifty Outlook TodayICICI Prudential AMC Banks Stake PurchaseBank StrikeIMD Weather Update TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentFlipkart Food DeliveryQ3 Results Today