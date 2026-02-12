HLV standalone net profit declines 33.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.49% to Rs 60.90 crore

Net profit of HLV declined 33.11% to Rs 6.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.49% to Rs 60.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 57.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.60.9057.7318.9820.4913.6714.328.7810.276.8710.27

