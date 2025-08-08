Lambodhara Textiles standalone net profit rises 13.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.37% to Rs 59.10 croreNet profit of Lambodhara Textiles rose 13.09% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.37% to Rs 59.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 55.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales59.1055.56 6 OPM %10.029.04 -PBDT5.695.61 1 PBT3.022.94 3 NP2.161.91 13
