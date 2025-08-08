Associated Alcohols & Breweries standalone net profit rises 33.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.92% to Rs 266.69 croreNet profit of Associated Alcohols & Breweries rose 33.52% to Rs 23.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.92% to Rs 266.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 251.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales266.69251.78 6 OPM %13.9211.17 -PBDT37.3827.94 34 PBT31.7823.84 33 NP23.6617.72 34
