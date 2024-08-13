Lancer Containers Lines consolidated net profit declines 14.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.99% to Rs 172.44 croreNet profit of Lancer Containers Lines declined 14.59% to Rs 12.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.99% to Rs 172.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 164.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales172.44164.25 5 OPM %9.2317.13 -PBDT16.7026.60 -37 PBT13.5716.91 -20 NP12.0614.12 -15
