Time Technoplast consolidated net profit rises 41.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.97% to Rs 1230.05 croreNet profit of Time Technoplast rose 41.40% to Rs 79.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 56.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.97% to Rs 1230.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1079.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1230.051079.32 14 OPM %14.1813.64 -PBDT150.87121.74 24 PBT109.9876.27 44 NP79.3156.09 41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content