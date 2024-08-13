Business Standard
GB Global reports consolidated net profit of Rs 56.38 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:41 AM IST
Sales decline 40.24% to Rs 27.43 crore
Net profit of GB Global reported to Rs 56.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 40.24% to Rs 27.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 45.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales27.4345.90 -40 OPM %-10.100.26 -PBDT62.130.93 6581 PBT57.14-4.82 LP NP56.38-4.82 LP
First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

