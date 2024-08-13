Pennar Industries consolidated net profit rises 21.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.06% to Rs 733.45 crore

Net profit of Pennar Industries rose 21.05% to Rs 26.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.06% to Rs 733.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 748.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.733.45748.899.768.2751.9745.8735.4329.4526.4021.81