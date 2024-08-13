RPP Infra Projects consolidated net profit rises 51.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.00% to Rs 340.49 crore

Net profit of RPP Infra Projects rose 51.63% to Rs 15.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 40.00% to Rs 340.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 243.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.