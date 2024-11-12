Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Landmark Cars PAT slumps 100% YoY in Q2 FY25

Landmark Cars PAT slumps 100% YoY in Q2 FY25

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

Landmark Cars reported 99.90% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 0.02 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 20.16 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

However, Revenue from operations jumped 17.72% YoY to Rs 907.27 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) slumped 97.42% to Rs 0.48 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared to Rs 18.67 crore reported in Q2 FY24.

EBITDA stood at Rs 54.8 crore in Q2 FY25, registering de-growth of 4.19% as compared with Rs 57.1 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin reduced to 6.04% in Q2 FY25 as against 7.42% in Q2 FY24.

 

The company has operationalized 21 out of 23 new outlets planned for the year till date. Of these 12 were opened in Q2 FY25 and 6 were opened in Q3 FY25. These outlets were operational before the planned timeline and the capex remained within the budget

Proforma revenue jumped 13.17% YoY to Rs 1,267.6 crore in Q2 FY25.

On half year basis, the companys consolidated net profit tumbled 88.4% to Rs 3.16 crore in H1 FY25 as compared to Rs 27.19 crore recorded in H1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 18.74% YoY to Rs 1,739.25 crore in H1 FY25.

More From This Section

RBI eases rules for FPIs to reclassify investments as FDI

RBI eases rules for FPIs to reclassify investments as FDI

NMDC Q2 PAT rises 18% YoY to Rs 1,211 cr; board OKs 2:1 bonus issue

NMDC Q2 PAT rises 18% YoY to Rs 1,211 cr; board OKs 2:1 bonus issue

Sagility India gains on debut

Sagility India gains on debut

Parag Milk Foods edges higher after Q2 PAT rises 16% YoY to Rs 29 crore

Parag Milk Foods edges higher after Q2 PAT rises 16% YoY to Rs 29 crore

Board of Krishna Defence & Allied Industries recommends first interim dividend

Board of Krishna Defence & Allied Industries recommends first interim dividend

The average selling price for new vehicle sold at Rs 20.80 crore in H1 FY25 as compared with Rs 19.73 crore recorded in H1 FY24.

Landmark Cars is the leading premium automotive retail business in India with dealerships for Mercedes Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen, BYD, Renault, Mahindra & Mahindra and MG Motors. The company also caters to the commercial vehicle retail business of Ashok Leyland in India. The company has its presence across the automotive retail value chain, including sales of new vehicles, after-sales service and repairs, sales of pre-owned passenger vehicles and facilitation of the sales of third party financial and insurance products.

The scrip rose 0.83% to Rs 635.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex muted at 79,400; Nifty at 24,100; Financials, Auto, FMCG drag

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Britannia dips 9% in 2 days, hits over 5-mth low; Analysts await guidance

Shah Rukh Khan

SRK threat case: Raipur lawyer arrested over Rs 50 lakh extortion call

clean energy

RIL to invest Rs 65,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh for clean energy project

Donald Trump, Trump

Republicans win majority in US House, paving way for Trump's plans

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 10:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon