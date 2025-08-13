Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Landmark Cars spurts after Q1 PAT soars 117% YoY to Rs 7 cr

Landmark Cars spurts after Q1 PAT soars 117% YoY to Rs 7 cr

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Landmark Cars gained 7.86% to Rs 514.35 after the company reported a 117.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 6.91 crore on a 27.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,061.72 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax for the June quarter stood at Rs 9.89 crore, up 108.6% from Rs 4.74 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

EBITDA stood at Rs 66.2 crore in Q1 FY26, registering a growth of 32.89% as compared with Rs 49.8 crore in Q1 FY25, while EBITDA margin improved to 6.23% in Q1 FY26 as against 5.99% in Q1 FY25.

 

Proforma revenues climbed 21.59% to Rs 1,415.2 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 1,415.2 crore in Q1 FY25.

Landmark Cars is the leading premium automotive retail business in India with dealerships for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen, BYD, Renault, Mahindra & Mahindra, KIA, and MG Motors. The company has its presence across the automotive retail value chain, including sales of new vehicles, after-sales service and repairs, sales of pre-owned passenger vehicles, and facilitation of the sales of third-party financial and insurance products.

Volumes jump at NMDC Steel Ltd counter

Indoco Remedies receives USFDA approval for Rivaroxaban Tablets

FPIs withdrew net Rs 1.27 lakh crore from equities in FY25, investor sentiment remains cautious

Barometers trade with small gains; media shares climb

Arrow Greentech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

