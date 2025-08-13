Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at NMDC Steel Ltd counter

Volumes jump at NMDC Steel Ltd counter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

NMDC Steel Ltd witnessed volume of 864.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 57.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15.01 lakh shares

Honasa Consumer Ltd, EIH Ltd, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, Godrej Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 August 2025.

NMDC Steel Ltd witnessed volume of 864.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 57.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15.01 lakh shares. The stock increased 18.33% to Rs.42.42. Volumes stood at 18.53 lakh shares in the last session.

Honasa Consumer Ltd saw volume of 180.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 46.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.92 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.84% to Rs.290.40. Volumes stood at 5.18 lakh shares in the last session.

 

EIH Ltd recorded volume of 44.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.34 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.30% to Rs.409.35. Volumes stood at 82434 shares in the last session.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd recorded volume of 391.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26.94 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.80% to Rs.216.50. Volumes stood at 17.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Godrej Industries Ltd recorded volume of 6.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 71655 shares. The stock gained 9.95% to Rs.1,204.70. Volumes stood at 23594 shares in the last session.

Indoco Remedies receives USFDA approval for Rivaroxaban Tablets

Indoco Remedies receives USFDA approval for Rivaroxaban Tablets

FPIs withdrew net Rs 1.27 lakh crore from equities in FY25, investor sentiment remains cautious

FPIs withdrew net Rs 1.27 lakh crore from equities in FY25, investor sentiment remains cautious

Barometers trade with small gains; media shares climb

Barometers trade with small gains; media shares climb

Arrow Greentech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Arrow Greentech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols consolidated net profit declines 65.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols consolidated net profit declines 65.67% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

