Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Landmark Cars to acquire Kia Showroom business in Hyderabad

Landmark Cars to acquire Kia Showroom business in Hyderabad

Image

Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 7:50 PM IST

Landmark Cars has executed an Asset Transfer Agreement to acquire an existing Kia Showroom business at Bowenpally, Hyderabad, following the receipt of Kia India's approval to operate a Kia showroom in Hyderabad, Telangana. For the Company, this will be the second Kia Showroom in Hyderabad and the fifth Kia outlet in the country. This showroom will be a part of M/s Landmark Premium Cars Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary company of Landmark Cars. The strategic move aligns with Landmark's vision to strengthen its footprint in its existing territories and consolidate its market presence.

Landmark already has a strong presence with 7 outlets in Hyderabad across multiple brands, namely, Kia, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Mercedes-Benz.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Is the cash reserve ratio (CRR) a deadweight on banks? Of every Rs 100 raised by banks in deposits, Rs 4.50 is locked up and it earns nothing by way of interest. The CRR framework is in the spotlight because one, a good number of folks now opt to par

RBI monetary policy: CRR cut to aid banks' margins; may lift credit growth

OpenAi

OpenAI aims more investment by removing 'AGI' clause with Microsoft

Tech Wrap December 6

Tech wrap Dec 6: Samsung One UI 7, OpenAI announcements, Google Pixel drop

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to drop broad hints for the adoption of the expected credit loss (ECL) framework at Monday's meeting with the boards of private banks in Mumbai.

RBI to introduce new benchmark SORR based on secured money markets

Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde

How Devendra Fadnavis convinced Eknath Shinde to join Maharashtra govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 7:37 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Stocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon