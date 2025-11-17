Ramchandra Leasing and Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 142.86% to Rs 0.17 croreNet profit of Ramchandra Leasing and Finance reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 142.86% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.170.07 143 OPM %94.120 -PBDT0.160 0 PBT0.160 0 NP0.120 0
