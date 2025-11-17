Metal Coatings (India) standalone net profit declines 13.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.53% to Rs 38.98 croreNet profit of Metal Coatings (India) declined 13.58% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.53% to Rs 38.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 40.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales38.9840.83 -5 OPM %2.262.45 -PBDT1.101.24 -11 PBT0.961.09 -12 NP0.700.81 -14
