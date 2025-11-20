Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 03:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Larsen & Toubro and BAE Systems to supply BvS10 Sindhu vehicles to Indian Army

Larsen & Toubro and BAE Systems to supply BvS10 Sindhu vehicles to Indian Army

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

The Indian Army has signed a contract for the procurement of BvS10 Sindhu vehicles from Larsen & Toubro (L&T), who teamed with BAE Systems on the programme. Under the contract, L&T will indigenously produce the BvS10 Sindhu at its Armoured Systems Complex in Hazira with technical and design support from BAE Systems Hglunds, the original manufacturer of the BvS10 platform. The contract also includes a comprehensive integrated logistics support package for initial deployment, maintenance, and life-cycle sustainment.

The BvS10 Sindhu is an upgraded variant of the proven BvS10 articulated all-terrain vehicle with adaptations tailored specifically for India's terrain and climate, including high altitude, desert, marshland, and amphibious environments. The upgraded vehicle successfully competed in and flawlessly completed a series of demanding trials demonstrating exceptional performance in both sea-level environments and high-altitude regions.

 

The BvS10 Sindhu programme will deliver enhanced operational, strategic and tactical mobility to the Indian Army's diverse deployment scenarios while also supporting India's efforts to modernise its military capability. This award highlights L&T and BAE Systems as key partners to India, providing the country with advanced mobility platforms while also reinforcing its growing industrial self-reliance in defence manufacturing, increasing resilience and security of supply.

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

