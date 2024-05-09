Business Standard
Larsen &amp; Toubro Ltd Slides 4.91%, S&amp;P BSE Capital Goods index Shed 1.2%

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Larsen & Toubro Ltd has lost 12.43% over last one month compared to 0.55% fall in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 1.59% drop in the SENSEX
Larsen & Toubro Ltd fell 4.91% today to trade at Rs 3314.15. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is down 1.2% to quote at 62142.79. The index is down 0.55 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Finolex Cables Ltd decreased 1.37% and Kalpataru Projects International Ltd lost 1.26% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went up 66.22 % over last one year compared to the 18.66% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd has lost 12.43% over last one month compared to 0.55% fall in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 1.59% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 52383 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.8 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3859.65 on 02 Apr 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2168.65 on 19 May 2023.
First Published: May 09 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

