US Stocks end mixed

At closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index climbed up 172.13 points, or 0.44%, to 39,056.39. The S&P500 index edged down 0.03 point, or 0.00%, to 5,187.67. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index decreased by 29.80 points, or 0.18%, to 16,302.76.
Total 07 of 11 S&P500 sectors closed lower along with S&P500 index. Utilities sector was top performer, rising 1.05%, while real estate sector was bottom performer, falling 0.9%.
Among individual stocks, Intel shares fell 2.8% after chipmaker releasing revised second-quarter guidance. Intel said it now expects revenue below $13 billion for the quarter after the U.S. Department of Commerce revoked export licenses for China-based Huawei.
Shares of Uber Technologies (UBER) moved sharply lower after the ride-hailing giant reported an unexpected first quarter loss on weaker than expected booking revenue. Its gross bookings of $37.7 billion were up 20% compared to the same period last year, but fell short of its target. Uber expects second-quarter gross bookings, or the total dollar value earned from its services, in the range of $38.75 billion to $40.25 billion.
Shopify (SHOP) shares plunged nearly 19% after the e-commerce platform forecast its slowest quarterly revenue growth in two years.
