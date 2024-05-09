Linde India Ltd has added 13.22% over last one month compared to 2.19% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 1.59% drop in the SENSEX

Linde India Ltd gained 1.02% today to trade at Rs 7752.2. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is up 1.04% to quote at 28737.44. The index is up 2.19 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Total Gas Ltd increased 0.52% and GAIL (India) Ltd added 0.22% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went up 54.86 % over last one year compared to the 18.66% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Linde India Ltd has added 13.22% over last one month compared to 2.19% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 1.59% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 36 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5900 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 8658.9 on 03 May 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3809.35 on 16 May 2023.

