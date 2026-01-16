Friday, January 16, 2026 | 06:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Saw consolidated net profit declines 49.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Jindal Saw consolidated net profit declines 49.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales decline 6.22% to Rs 4943.41 crore

Net profit of Jindal Saw declined 49.06% to Rs 257.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 506.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.22% to Rs 4943.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5271.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4943.415271.30 -6 OPM %12.3917.82 -PBDT502.10795.91 -37 PBT347.19645.26 -46 NP257.99506.42 -49

