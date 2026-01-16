Jindal Saw consolidated net profit declines 49.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.22% to Rs 4943.41 crore

Net profit of Jindal Saw declined 49.06% to Rs 257.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 506.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.22% to Rs 4943.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5271.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4943.415271.3012.3917.82502.10795.91347.19645.26257.99506.42

