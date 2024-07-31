Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Larsen &amp; Toubro wins order to construct auto plant near Bengaluru

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
The Buildings & Factories (B&F) business vertical of Larsen & Toubro has won an order to construct a state-of-the-art automobile manufacturing plant for a prestigious company. The plant is to be constructed near Bengaluru by adhering to IGBC norms.
The scope entails comprehensive design, execution of civil, structural, architectural and MEPF services. According to the company's project classification, the order is valued between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE updates: MidCaps shine in listless trade; Polycab, Yes Bank up 3%; Rail shares dip

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 5: PV Sindhu bags 2nd win; Lakshya Sen in action soon

Data breach cost for Indian organisations up 39% since 2020: IBM report

Household savings take a hit, Rs 60,000 crore lost annually in F&O segments

Coaching centre death: Why is the SUV driver blamed for MCD's inefficiency?

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 1:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon