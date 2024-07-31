Jain Irrigation Systems consolidated net profit declines 61.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.12% to Rs 1477.86 croreNet profit of Jain Irrigation Systems declined 61.64% to Rs 13.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 35.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 13.12% to Rs 1477.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1701.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1477.861701.04 -13 OPM %12.0512.64 -PBDT76.51113.77 -33 PBT15.5554.76 -72 NP13.5935.43 -62
