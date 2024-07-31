The Anup Engineering consolidated net profit rises 29.42% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.60% to Rs 145.99 croreNet profit of The Anup Engineering rose 29.42% to Rs 24.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.60% to Rs 145.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 125.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales145.99125.21 17 OPM %22.6122.37 -PBDT34.5628.46 21 PBT29.0924.99 16 NP24.0218.56 29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content