The Anup Engineering consolidated net profit rises 29.42% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.60% to Rs 145.99 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of The Anup Engineering rose 29.42% to Rs 24.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.60% to Rs 145.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 125.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.145.99125.2122.6122.3734.5628.4629.0924.9924.0218.56