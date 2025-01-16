Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Last Mile Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.69 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Mile Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.69 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 71.56 crore

Net profit of Last Mile Enterprises reported to Rs 7.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 71.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales71.560 0 OPM %13.090 -PBDT11.73-0.41 LP PBT11.56-0.46 LP NP7.69-0.46 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

