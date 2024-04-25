Laurus Labs consolidated net profit declines 26.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.26% to Rs 1439.67 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 79.68% to Rs 160.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 790.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.55% to Rs 5040.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6040.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Laurus Labs declined 26.58% to Rs 75.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 102.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.26% to Rs 1439.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1380.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.