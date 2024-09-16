Business Standard
Laurus Labs inaugurates new R&D center at IKP Knowledge Park

Laurus Labs inaugurates new R&D center at IKP Knowledge Park

Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Laurus Labs announced the inauguration of its state of the art new R&D center at IKP Knowledge Park, Plot No DS15, Kolthur Shamirpet Medchal Telangana.
Key highlights: - Total investment incurred for setting up the new R&D Rs 250 crore
- 2,00,000 Square foot facility equipped with modern laboratories and infrastructure
- R&D Center to support the CDMO business of Laurus Labs
- Will provide job opportunities to over 800 people
First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 3:32 PM IST


