Laurus Labs inaugurates new R&D center at IKP Knowledge Park

Laurus Labs announced the inauguration of its state of the art new R&D center at IKP Knowledge Park, Plot No DS15, Kolthur Shamirpet Medchal Telangana.
Key highlights: - Total investment incurred for setting up the new R&D Rs 250 crore
- 2,00,000 Square foot facility equipped with modern laboratories and infrastructure
- R&D Center to support the CDMO business of Laurus Labs
- Will provide job opportunities to over 800 people
