Shyam Metalics sets up new Cold Rolling Mill (CRM) in Jamuria, West Bengal

Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Shyam Metalics & Energy announced the expansion of its production capabilities with the establishment of a state-of-the-art Greenfield Cold Rolling Mill (CRM) in Jamuria, West Bengal. This strategic investment highlights Shyam Metalics' commitment to enhancing its product portfolio and extending its reach in both domestic and international markets.
The facility commenced trial run under Shyam Metalics Flat Product, a wholly owned stepdown subsidiary of SMEL. It is in line with government industrial policies and supports the company's strategic strategy.
With a total capacity of 400,000 tons annually, the new Cold Rolling Mill is a cutting-edge establishment. The project has a total capital cost of Rs 603 crore, with Rs 346 crore invested and Rs 257 crore pending. The mill will specialize in producing pre-painted galvalume coils (PPGL) and coils of galvanized iron/galvanized steel (GI/GL). With this expansion, Shyam Metalics will be able to produce steel products of the highest caliber and further strengthen its integrated steel manufacturing capabilities.
 
First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 3:26 PM IST

