Volumes jump at Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd counter

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 96.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.14 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.76% to Rs.515.40. Volumes stood at 5.7 lakh shares in the last session.

KRBL Ltd recorded volume of 83.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.91 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.57% to Rs.321.15. Volumes stood at 4.12 lakh shares in the last session.

BSE Ltd saw volume of 84.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.02 lakh shares. The stock increased 17.36% to Rs.3,406.70. Volumes stood at 7.54 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Green Energy Ltd notched up volume of 40.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.39 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.75% to Rs.1,926.70. Volumes stood at 4.52 lakh shares in the last session.

HEG Ltd notched up volume of 3.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 79337 shares. The stock rose 4.11% to Rs.2,154.45. Volumes stood at 1.49 lakh shares in the last session.

