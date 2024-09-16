Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 96.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.14 lakh shares
KRBL Ltd, BSE Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, HEG Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 September 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 96.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.14 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.76% to Rs.515.40. Volumes stood at 5.7 lakh shares in the last session.
 
KRBL Ltd recorded volume of 83.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.91 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.57% to Rs.321.15. Volumes stood at 4.12 lakh shares in the last session.
BSE Ltd saw volume of 84.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.02 lakh shares. The stock increased 17.36% to Rs.3,406.70. Volumes stood at 7.54 lakh shares in the last session.
Adani Green Energy Ltd notched up volume of 40.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.39 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.75% to Rs.1,926.70. Volumes stood at 4.52 lakh shares in the last session.
HEG Ltd notched up volume of 3.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 79337 shares. The stock rose 4.11% to Rs.2,154.45. Volumes stood at 1.49 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

asteroid

Asteroid 2024 ON not hitting earth but its speed concerning, says Nasa

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal live updates

Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semifinals LIVE UPDATES: PAK 1-1 CHN in 4th QTR; IND vs KOR at 3:30 PM

Reliance

RPower secures 500 MW storage contract marking entry into renewable energy

BSE

BSE zooms 19% on heavy volumes; MCX surges 8% on positive outlook

IPO

Kross debuts flat on BSE, NSE at Rs 240; no listing gain for investors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Buy & Sell Stock on Sep 16Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEEid Milad-Un-Nabi WishesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon