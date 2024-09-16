Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Veeram Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Veeram Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
KDDL Ltd, Sportking India Ltd, India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd and Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 September 2024.
KDDL Ltd, Sportking India Ltd, India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd and Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 September 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Veeram Securities Ltd lost 9.96% to Rs 11.3 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 7.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.47 lakh shares in the past one month.
 
KDDL Ltd tumbled 8.41% to Rs 3195.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13947 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2517 shares in the past one month.
Sportking India Ltd crashed 7.88% to Rs 135.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 46836 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11823 shares in the past one month.
India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd dropped 7.50% to Rs 732.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 75.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6194 shares in the past one month.
Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd pared 7.05% to Rs 782. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 39631 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41388 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

asteroid

Asteroid 2024 ON not hitting earth but its speed concerning, says Nasa

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal live updates

Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semifinals LIVE UPDATES: PAK 1-1 CHN in 4th QTR; IND vs KOR at 3:30 PM

Reliance

RPower secures 500 MW storage contract marking entry into renewable energy

BSE

BSE zooms 19% on heavy volumes; MCX surges 8% on positive outlook

IPO

Kross debuts flat on BSE, NSE at Rs 240; no listing gain for investors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Buy & Sell Stock on Sep 16Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEEid Milad-Un-Nabi WishesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon