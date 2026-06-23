Laurus Labs Ltd soars 2.73%, Gains for third straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd is quoting at Rs 1475.1, up 2.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 120.31% in last one year as compared to a 4.46% fall in NIFTY and a 15.59% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Laurus Labs Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1475.1, up 2.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.73% on the day, quoting at 23927.6. The Sensex is at 76562.32, down 0.69%. Laurus Labs Ltd has added around 8.76% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24762.9, up 1.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1471.5, up 2.47% on the day. Laurus Labs Ltd is up 120.31% in last one year as compared to a 4.46% fall in NIFTY and a 15.59% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 104.38 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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