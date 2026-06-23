Bharat Forge Ltd spurts 1.34%, gains for third straight session

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 2131.9, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 64.59% in last one year as compared to a 4.46% drop in NIFTY and a 12.35% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

Bharat Forge Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2131.9, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.73% on the day, quoting at 23927.6. The Sensex is at 76562.32, down 0.69%. Bharat Forge Ltd has risen around 11.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26703.45, down 0.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2122, up 1.16% on the day. Bharat Forge Ltd is up 64.59% in last one year as compared to a 4.46% drop in NIFTY and a 12.35% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 86.4 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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