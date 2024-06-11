Laurus Labs Ltd spurts 0.12%, gains for fifth straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd is quoting at Rs 444.2, up 0.12% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.35% in last one year as compared to a 25.46% jump in NIFTY and a 54.03% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Laurus Labs Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 444.2, up 0.12% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23337.55. The Sensex is at 76691.49, up 0.26%. Laurus Labs Ltd has gained around 2.59% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19774.7, up 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 445.75, up 0.21% on the day. Laurus Labs Ltd is up 29.35% in last one year as compared to a 25.46% jump in NIFTY and a 54.03% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 106.88 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News