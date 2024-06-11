Jindal Stainless Ltd up for five straight sessions

Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 813.95, up 0.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 155.68% in last one year as compared to a 25.46% gain in NIFTY and a 62.47% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Jindal Stainless Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 813.95, up 0.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23337.55. The Sensex is at 76691.49, up 0.26%. Jindal Stainless Ltd has added around 19.68% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Stainless Ltd is a constituent, has added around 8.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9795.85, up 0.78% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 43.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 26.72 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News