Laxmi Goldorna House standalone net profit declines 42.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 39.92% to Rs 15.85 croreNet profit of Laxmi Goldorna House declined 42.65% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 39.92% to Rs 15.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales15.8526.38 -40 OPM %19.688.30 -PBDT1.391.88 -26 PBT1.391.88 -26 NP1.172.04 -43
