GPT Healthcare standalone net profit declines 0.20% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of GPT Healthcare declined 0.20% to Rs 9.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.68% to Rs 97.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 96.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.97.8296.2018.3619.8319.3418.5014.6614.169.969.98