GPT Healthcare standalone net profit declines 0.20% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales rise 1.68% to Rs 97.82 crore
Net profit of GPT Healthcare declined 0.20% to Rs 9.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.68% to Rs 97.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 96.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales97.8296.20 2 OPM %18.3619.83 -PBDT19.3418.50 5 PBT14.6614.16 4 NP9.969.98 0
First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

