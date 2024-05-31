Lehar Footwears standalone net profit declines 28.65% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.47% to Rs 38.06 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 27.88% to Rs 6.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.09% to Rs 194.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 202.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Lehar Footwears declined 28.65% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.47% to Rs 38.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.