Lehar Footwears standalone net profit declines 37.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 32.27% to Rs 37.65 croreNet profit of Lehar Footwears declined 37.13% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 32.27% to Rs 37.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 55.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales37.6555.59 -32 OPM %11.959.28 -PBDT2.993.75 -20 PBT1.742.70 -36 NP1.272.02 -37
