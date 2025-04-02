Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 11:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lemon Tree gains on launching twelfth property in Maharashtra

Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels rose 1.06% to Rs 138.35 after the company announced the opening of its twelfth property in Maharashtra, the Lemon Tree Hotel in Pune, located in Chinchwad.

This new hotel features 117 rooms, a multi-cuisine caf a fitness center, a swimming pool, and extensive banquet and conference facilities, managed by Carnation Hotels, a subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels.

In addition, the company said that it has rebranded its Pune property, previously known as Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Pimpri, to Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Pimpri.

Lemon Tree Hotels' principal activities are to carry out the business of developing, owning, acquiring, operating, managing, renovating, and promoting hotels, motels, resorts, restaurants, etc., under the brand names Lemon Tree Hotel, Lemon Tree Premier, Red Fox Hotel, Aurika, Keys Select, Keys Prima, and Keys Lite.

 

The companys consolidated net profit surged 76.53% to Rs 62.49 crore on a 22.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 355.18 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

