India achives historic milestone in renewable energy sector, adds 25 GW of capacity in FY25

Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) achieved historic milestone in the renewable energy sector for the financial year 2024-25. The country has added an unprecedented 25 GW of renewable energy capacity, marking an increase of nearly 35% over the previous year's addition of 18.57 GW. India's solar power sector led the renewable energy growth, with capacity additions soaring from 15 GW in FY24 to nearly 21 GW in FY25, a remarkable 38% increase. The country also achieved the significant milestone of surpassing 100 GW of installed solar capacity this year.

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

