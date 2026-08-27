Thursday, August 27, 2026 | 10:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchUS Visa Applications PausedLumino Industries IPONepal Flood ReasonHighest FD RatesVarun Beverages ShareDevyani sharesWeather Forecast
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lemon Tree Hotels opens Lemon Tree Premier at Vadodara

Lemon Tree Hotels opens Lemon Tree Premier at Vadodara

Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 10:51 AM IST
Lemon Tree Hotels has announced the opening of Lemon Tree Premier, Vadodara offering 94 well-appointed rooms and suites, complemented by a range of dining, business, recreation and event facilities.

The hotel is managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels.

The opening marks another step in the Group's expansion across high-potential markets. With three properties already operating in Vadodara across the Lemon Tree Hotel, Keys Lite, and Keys Select brands, the addition of the upscale Lemon Tree Premier brand allows the Group to cater to a broader spectrum of corporate, leisure, and social travellers.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Fino Payments Bank gets RBI nod for extension of tenure of Ketan Merchant as interim CEO

Fino Payments Bank gets RBI nod for extension of tenure of Ketan Merchant as interim CEO

Sensex slides 124 pts; media shares decline

Sensex slides 124 pts; media shares decline

Hindalco commissions greenfield Superfine PPT ATH plant at Belagavi, Karnataka

Hindalco commissions greenfield Superfine PPT ATH plant at Belagavi, Karnataka

Juniper Green Energy Q1 PAT climbs 54% YoY to Rs 33 cr

Juniper Green Energy Q1 PAT climbs 54% YoY to Rs 33 cr

Juniper Green Energy signs PPA with SJVN for 50 MW FDRE project

Juniper Green Energy signs PPA with SJVN for 50 MW FDRE project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 10:51 AM IST