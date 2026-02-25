Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Najibabad, Uttar Pradesh

Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
Lemon Tree Hotels has signed a new hotel in Najibabad, Uttar Pradesh, marking its 25th property in the State. The Company currently operates 8 hotels in Uttar Pradesh, with 17 more in the pipeline, including this latest signing, underscoring its sustained expansion across one of India's fastest-growing travel markets.

The upcoming Lemon Tree Hotel, Najibabad will be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels.

The hotel will feature 100 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, banquet hall, conference room and recreational amenities including a fitness centre, swimming pool and spa.

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

