Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Najibabad, Uttar Pradesh
Lemon Tree Hotels has signed a new hotel in Najibabad, Uttar Pradesh, marking its 25th property in the State. The Company currently operates 8 hotels in Uttar Pradesh, with 17 more in the pipeline, including this latest signing, underscoring its sustained expansion across one of India's fastest-growing travel markets.
The upcoming Lemon Tree Hotel, Najibabad will be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels.
The hotel will feature 100 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, banquet hall, conference room and recreational amenities including a fitness centre, swimming pool and spa.
First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 2:31 PM IST