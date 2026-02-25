Coforge rises after securing five-year deal from UK-based client worth $158 million

Coforge added 1.90% to Rs 1230.55 after the company announced that it has been awarded a $158 million five-year contract by a UK based client.

The firm shall provide services effective April 2026. Revenue accrual under the contract will be evenly spread over five years.

The firm expects material expansion of ancillary revenue around this core contract over the next five years from the same client.

John Speight, President Coforge and Europe Business Leader, said: "AI led conversations focused on driving innovation, improving governance and resiliency are helping drive a material increase in the number and median size of large deals in play across Europe.

Our five key AI-based platforms- Coforge Forge-X, Coforge EvolveOps.Ai, Coforge BlueSwan, Coforge Quasar and Coforge Data Cosmos- have set us up very nicely to address these asks."

Coforge is a global tech services and solutions provider, that leverages emerging technologies and deep domain expertise to deliver real-world business impact for its clients.

The company had reported 33.4% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 250.2 crore despite a 5.1% increase in gross revenues to Rs 4,188.1 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY26.

