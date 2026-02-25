Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 02:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Samhi Hotels gains as partners with Marriott to launch two new hotels in Navi Mumbai, Thane

Samhi Hotels gains as partners with Marriott to launch two new hotels in Navi Mumbai, Thane

Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Samhi Hotels added 2.10% to Rs 165.60 after the company through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Duet India Hotels (Navi Mumbai), has signed operating agreements with Marriott Hotels India for two upcoming hotel projects in Navi Mumbai and Thane.

The proposed developments comprise an approximately 350-room upper-upscale hotel under the Westin Hotels & Resorts brand and a roughly 350-room upper mid-scale hotel under Fairfield by Marriott. The agreements further deepen SAMHIs partnership with Marriott and strengthen its presence in the fast-growing Navi MumbaiThane hospitality corridor.

The addition of upper-upscale and upper mid-scale assets is expected to enhance SAMHIs branded portfolio, improve its positioning among corporate travellers and drive long-term asset utilisation in a high-growth urban micro-market.

 

Separately, the company said its subsidiary ITHPL has received layout plan approval from the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) for a proposed hotel project in Whitefield, Bengaluru.

The approval, granted on 23 February 2026, pertains to the development of a second hotel building at Plot Nos. 134, 135, 136 (P), EPIP, Whitefield Industrial Area. The new project will add around 235 rooms, complementing the existing 142-room facility, taking the total inventory to approximately 377 rooms across the upper-upscale and upscale segments.

The development marks a significant expansion of SAMHI Hotels hospitality footprint in Bengaluru, reinforcing its strategy of scaling presence in high-demand commercial hubs.

Samhi Hotels is a hotel development and investment company with focus on operating internationally branded hotels across key cities in the Indian sub- continent.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 75.1% to Rs 40.58 crore on 15.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 337.75 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

