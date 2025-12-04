Lendingkart Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 77.58 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Sales decline 56.81% to Rs 98.68 croreNet Loss of Lendingkart Finance reported to Rs 77.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 65.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 56.81% to Rs 98.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 228.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales98.68228.50 -57 OPM %-51.94-2.08 -PBDT-101.10-85.27 -19 PBT-103.01-87.73 -17 NP-77.58-65.61 -18
