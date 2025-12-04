Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 08:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RailTel bags Rs 49-cr MMRDA project

RailTel bags Rs 49-cr MMRDA project

Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

RailTel Corporation of India announced that it has secured a project worth Rs 48.77 crore from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The work order covers the selection of a system integrator for designing, developing, and implementing the Regional Information System for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, along with setting up an Urban Observatory at MMRDA, Mumbai. The project is slated for completion by 28 December 2027.

RailTel Corporation, a "Navratna" PSU, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 4.72% to Rs 76.07 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 72.64 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 12.78% YoY to Rs 951.36 crore in Q2 FY26.

 

Shares of RailTel Corporation fell 1.31% to settle at Rs 331.50 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

