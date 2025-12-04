SEIL Energy India standalone net profit rises 11.97% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Sales decline 2.03% to Rs 2068.87 croreNet profit of SEIL Energy India rose 11.97% to Rs 255.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 227.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.03% to Rs 2068.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2111.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2068.872111.80 -2 OPM %28.6127.61 -PBDT488.37456.02 7 PBT341.72306.88 11 NP255.02227.76 12
