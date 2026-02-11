Lenskart Solutions consolidated net profit rises 6982.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.28% to Rs 2307.73 crore

Net profit of Lenskart Solutions rose 6982.70% to Rs 131.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 38.28% to Rs 2307.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1668.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2307.731668.8420.0412.56454.08207.27183.747.99131.031.85

