Lenskart Solutions consolidated net profit rises 6982.70% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 38.28% to Rs 2307.73 croreNet profit of Lenskart Solutions rose 6982.70% to Rs 131.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 38.28% to Rs 2307.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1668.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2307.731668.84 38 OPM %20.0412.56 -PBDT454.08207.27 119 PBT183.747.99 2200 NP131.031.85 6983
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:41 PM IST