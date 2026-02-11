Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 06:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Skyweb Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 6:41 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Skyweb Infotech reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

Feb 11 2026 | 6:41 PM IST

